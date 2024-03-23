Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,752 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $406.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $416.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.87.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

