Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,533 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,004 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.3% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $490.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $505.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.05. The company has a market capitalization of $451.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

