Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.35.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,496.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.90, for a total value of $3,500,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,086,721.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,365,299 shares of company stock worth $626,512,270. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $509.58 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.90 and a 12-month high of $523.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $457.19 and a 200-day moving average of $370.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

