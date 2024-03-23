Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 78,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $32.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.76. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $32.66. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1703 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

