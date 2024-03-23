Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,722,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,337,000 after purchasing an additional 605,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,632,000 after purchasing an additional 540,942 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $136.65 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $87.82 and a 12 month high of $137.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.42. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.