Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $862,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $8,868,000. CIC Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 42.8% in the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

