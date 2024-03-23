Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,552 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,590 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.4 %

BK opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $57.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.44.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.