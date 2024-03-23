Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HPP has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HPP

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE:HPP opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $897.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -14.60%.

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry A. Sholem purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,694.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry A. Sholem acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,477.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.