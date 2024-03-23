HSBC Increases Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target to $10.40

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HSBC from $9.50 to $10.40 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TME. CLSA assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 225,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 846,710 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

