Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian Sells 1,000 Shares

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $157,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,123,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:HOV opened at $145.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.79 and a 200 day moving average of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $889.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.61. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.10 and a 1-year high of $183.60.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 58.22% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $594.20 million for the quarter.
HOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
