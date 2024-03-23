Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian Sells 1,000 Shares

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $157,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,123,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:HOV opened at $145.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.79 and a 200 day moving average of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $889.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.61. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.10 and a 1-year high of $183.60.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 58.22% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $594.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter worth $42,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

