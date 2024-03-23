Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) Shares Down 1.5%

Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. 3,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 29,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.
Hour Loop Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hour Loop
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hour Loop stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.19% of Hour Loop as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Hour Loop Company Profile
Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com and third-party marketplaces. Hour Loop, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.
