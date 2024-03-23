Horizen Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $203.14 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.72 or 0.00021065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $203.14 million and approximately $9.86 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Horizen has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00072940 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00044894 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,804,331 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

