Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $4.87 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hixon Zuercher LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,527 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.3% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $113.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

