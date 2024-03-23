HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $464.50

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGTGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 464.50 ($5.91) and last traded at GBX 462.71 ($5.89), with a volume of 554955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 453.50 ($5.77).

HgCapital Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 81.78 and a quick ratio of 274.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,294.59 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 438.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 412.66.

HgCapital Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,891.89%.

About HgCapital Trust

Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

