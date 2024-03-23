HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.98

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.98 and traded as high as $6.07. HG shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
HG Stock Down 0.2 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98.
HG Company Profile
HG Holdings, Inc engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Title Insurance Services, Reinsurance, Management Services, and Real Estate. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HG
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for HG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.