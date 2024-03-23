HFG Advisors Inc. Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 405 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 537 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, NatWest Group plc grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 19,880 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Barclays began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of UNH opened at $490.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $451.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $505.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.05. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

