HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Receives $64.82 Consensus PT from Brokerages

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,853,000 after acquiring an additional 357,510 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,027,000 after acquiring an additional 98,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

DINO opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average of $55.97. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

