Hermez Network Price Tops $4.18 on Major Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $152.56 million and $70,558.87 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.18 or 0.00006461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007599 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00025621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00015898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001684 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,397.98 or 1.00217745 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011366 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.98 or 0.00155588 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.16699435 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $75,855.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.