Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $44.90

Hermes Pacific Investments plc (LON:HPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 44.90 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.73), with a volume of 10233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.76).

Hermes Pacific Investments Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,333.33 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 82.47.

Hermes Pacific Investments Company Profile

Hermes Pacific Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in quoted or unquoted investments made by direct acquisition of an equity interest. The firm invests in companies, partnerships, joint ventures, or it seeks direct interests in projects. It considers investing in South East Asia. The firm invests in the financial sector but is not limited to that.

