Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTBK. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $61,940.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $506.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $10.22.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. Research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

