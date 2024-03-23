Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Senior Officer Jonathan L. Grimwood Sells 24,527 Shares

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan L. Grimwood sold 24,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.60, for a total transaction of C$186,405.20.

Headwater Exploration Trading Up 0.9 %

Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$7.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.64. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.76 and a 1 year high of C$7.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$138.43 million for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 27.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.7096774 earnings per share for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HWX

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.