Headwater Exploration Inc. (CDDRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Headwater Exploration’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Headwater Exploration Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CDDRF opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $5.80.
Headwater Exploration Company Profile
