Head-To-Head Contrast: Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) vs. Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) and Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Preformed Line Products and Leoni, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preformed Line Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Leoni 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preformed Line Products 9.46% 15.89% 10.41% Leoni N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Preformed Line Products and Leoni’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

41.7% of Preformed Line Products shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of Preformed Line Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Preformed Line Products pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Leoni pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 525.4%. Preformed Line Products pays out 6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Leoni pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Preformed Line Products and Leoni’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preformed Line Products $669.68 million 0.92 $63.33 million $12.68 9.89 Leoni N/A N/A N/A $0.91 0.03

Preformed Line Products has higher revenue and earnings than Leoni. Leoni is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Preformed Line Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Preformed Line Products beats Leoni on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Preformed Line Products

(Get Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices. It also provides rugged outside plant closures to protect and support wireline and wireless networks, such as copper cable or fiber optic cable from moisture, environmental hazards, and other contaminants; and hardware assemblies, pole line hardware, plastic products, cable dynamics/vibration solutions, interior/exterior connectors, tools, and urethane solutions that are used by energy, renewable energy, communications, cable, and special industries for various applications. The company serves public and private energy utilities and communication companies, cable operators, governmental agencies, contractors and subcontractors, distributors, and value-added resellers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It markets its products through a direct sales force, as well as through manufacturing representatives. Preformed Line Products Company was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.

About Leoni

(Get Free Report)

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry. Its products and services comprise cable harnesses through to integrated wiring systems, high-voltage wiring systems for hybrid and electric vehicles, energy distribution components, and special connectors, as well as related services. The Wire & Cable Solutions division manufactures automotive cables. This segment offers standard cables, special cables, and charging cables, as well as wires and strands. The company serves automotive, heating application, e-mobility, HF technology, flex file, miniaturization, and aerospace industries. The company was formerly known as Leonische Drahtwerke AG and changed its name to LEONI AG in 1999. The company was founded in 1569 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.