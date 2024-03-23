HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FATE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 253.30%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 11,271 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $49,366.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,069 shares in the company, valued at $692,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 11,271 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $49,366.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,069 shares in the company, valued at $692,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,028 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $30,712.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,775 shares in the company, valued at $462,236.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,413 shares of company stock worth $199,732. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

