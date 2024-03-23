HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.36.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $80.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.63. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $98.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.38.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

