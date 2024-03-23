HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,344,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.9% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.53% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $130,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.71. The stock had a trading volume of 576,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,982. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

