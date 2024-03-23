HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 21,508 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,508 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $16,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after acquiring an additional 383,015 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $31,619,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 51.6% in the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 202,637 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 26,169,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,992,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Read Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.