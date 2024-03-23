HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,720 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,720 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $12,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $128.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,261. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $129.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.80.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.