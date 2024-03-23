HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,412 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,572 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in American Express by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in American Express by 25.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $74,584,000 after purchasing an additional 99,813 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in American Express by 7.6% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,785,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $310,971,000 after purchasing an additional 125,990 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.0% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in American Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,574,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $294,856,000 after purchasing an additional 102,132 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of American Express stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.96. 2,284,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $231.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.