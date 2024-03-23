HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 654.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,283 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $12,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,661,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,290 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,418 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,923,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,947,000 after purchasing an additional 175,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,773,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,682,000 after purchasing an additional 43,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,751,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,214,000 after purchasing an additional 139,821 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VONG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,204,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,524. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.60. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.