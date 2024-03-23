HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,733,000 after purchasing an additional 191,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,599,000 after purchasing an additional 71,684 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.99. 607,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.73. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $227.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.