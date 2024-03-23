HB Wealth Management LLC Has $18.16 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,142 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,099,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.01. 788,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,026. The company has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $233.51 and a one year high of $340.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.