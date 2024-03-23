HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.64 Billion Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,171,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 23.6% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,643,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $435,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,465,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,250. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $261.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

