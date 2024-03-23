HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,670 shares during the period. Albemarle accounts for approximately 0.5% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Albemarle worth $31,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 60.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $4.00 on Friday, reaching $120.86. 2,454,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,545,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.99%.

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.70.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

