HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 19,670 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for 0.5% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Albemarle worth $31,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,454,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $106.69 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.70.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

