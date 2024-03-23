HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $6.45 on Friday, hitting $358.11. 2,051,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $365.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.89.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

