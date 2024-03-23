HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,980 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $39,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,417,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 496,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,150,000 after purchasing an additional 102,753 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,604,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,469. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average of $74.09. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.05.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

