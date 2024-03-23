HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CTO Armon Dadgar Sells 10,241 Shares of Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 10,241 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $280,500.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,619.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $783,425.28.
- On Friday, February 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $826,510.08.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $787,733.76.
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $822,201.60.
Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $27.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $36.39.
HCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of HashiCorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.77.
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
