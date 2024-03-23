HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CEO David Mcjannet Sells 33,331 Shares of Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CEO David Mcjannet sold 33,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $912,602.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,950,850.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
HashiCorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HCP opened at $27.11 on Friday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HCP has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 82.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
