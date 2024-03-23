Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Purchases 50,600 Shares of Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 50,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $488,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,695,600 shares in the company, valued at $35,662,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $406.64 million, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.45. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HROW. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 4.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Harrow Health by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Harrow Health by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Harrow Health by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

