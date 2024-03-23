GXChain (GXC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,079.24

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000749 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $36.36 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001790 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000714 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.