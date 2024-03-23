Guggenheim Raises Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $61.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KR. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.55.

Get Kroger alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KR

Kroger Stock Down 0.8 %

KR stock opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Kroger has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $57.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in Kroger by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Kroger by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.