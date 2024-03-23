Guess? (NYSE:GES) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.560-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Guess? also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.56-3.00 EPS.

Guess? Trading Down 2.4 %

GES opened at $30.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Guess? has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $32.22.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $891.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Guess?’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GES. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess? from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guess? currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess?

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Guess? by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Guess? by 732.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Guess? by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Stories

