Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Gap Down to $2.22

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.22, but opened at $2.17. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 5,042 shares.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.10.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.05%.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
