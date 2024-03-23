Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Gap Down to $2.22

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.22, but opened at $2.17. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 5,042 shares.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 46,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

