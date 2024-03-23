Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) & Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Critical Analysis

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Grown Rogue International has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Local Bounti has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.3% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.0% of Local Bounti shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $23.35 million 3.59 -$130,000.00 $0.01 46.05 Local Bounti $27.33 million 0.83 -$111.07 million ($11.26) -0.24

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Local Bounti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Grown Rogue International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Local Bounti. Local Bounti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grown Rogue International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Local Bounti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International -1.70% -3.71% -1.67% Local Bounti -311.00% -84.66% -25.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grown Rogue International and Local Bounti, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A Local Bounti 0 1 3 0 2.75

Local Bounti has a consensus target price of $33.13, indicating a potential upside of 1,108.94%. Given Local Bounti’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than Grown Rogue International.

Summary

Grown Rogue International beats Local Bounti on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc., a craft cannabis company, focuses on premium flower and flower-derived products. It produces a range of cultivars for consumers, which are classified as indicas, sativas, and hybrids. The company sells its products through dispensaries. Grown Rogue International Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

