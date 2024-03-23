GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 2,451 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,046,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,675,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

