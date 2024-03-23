GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 10,460 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,460 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1,648.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $23.57.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

