GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $538,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,367 shares of company stock valued at $38,579,641. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.29. 2,532,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,480. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $157.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

