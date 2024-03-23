GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 111.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $3.77 on Friday, hitting $246.53. 1,042,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,334. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.97 and a 1 year high of $256.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.08.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total value of $308,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $3,825,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,666,597.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total transaction of $308,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,016 shares of company stock worth $7,176,180. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.54.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

