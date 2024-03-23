GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its holdings in AbbVie by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.71.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,084,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506,825. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $315.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.02.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 386,236 shares of company stock valued at $68,230,547. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

